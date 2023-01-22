GOP Rep. Mace: Abortion Why Republicans Didn’t Get a Larger Majority

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade was the reason Republicans did not get a larger House majority.

Mace said, “It is a top issue for swing voters, a number two issue in my district. The vast majority of people in my district don’t like what happened after Roe was overturned. They support women’s right to choose individually, but I’ve spoken to the folks in my district. Swing voters are willing to find some middle ground here.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Whether folks see it as a morality issue or personal freedom issue, so compromising either your morals or freedoms is very difficult to do. Do you think this is just we’re not ready yet in our politics? We need to go through a few more cycles. Your party needs to lose more on this issue before more folks look at it the way you do?”

Mace said, “It’s the reason we didn’t get more of a majority. We could have had a two dozen-seat majority, but we don’t. This was an issue top of mind for swing voters. When you’re looking ahead to ’24, going to the extremes and digging in, there isn’t going to work for most people. When I look at every issue, not just on Roe v. Wade, but every issue, we’re so divided.”

