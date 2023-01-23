Gavin Newsom: ‘The Second Amendment Is Becoming a Suicide Pact’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Monday on “CBS Evening News” that the Second Amendment is a “suicide pact” while discussing a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 people.

Anchor Norah O’Donnell said, “One person who visited this community today was California Governor Gavin Newsom to offer his condolences to victims and their families.”

Newsom said, “It’s a disgrace.”

He added, “Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating.”

O’Donnell said, “California has the strictest gun laws in the U.S.”

Newsom said, “I mean, the Second Amendment has become a suicide pact.”

O’Donnell said, “But there are many in this country that support the Second Amendment and are lawful gun owners.”

Newsom said, “Yeah, I have great respect. I have no ideological opposition to someone reasonably and responsibly owning firearms and getting background checks and being trained.”

O’Donnell said, “How did he get a gun that is illegal in the state of California?”

Newsom said, “We will figure it out. This is going to happen. We enforce laws, but things get through the cracks, but that doesn’t mean you give up.”

He added, “I will submit that, regardless of the challenges as it relates to behavioral health, there is not a country in the world that doesn’t experience behavioral health issues.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN