MSNBC’s Wallace on Mass Shootings: ‘No Safe Places for Kids’ in the U.S.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that given a claim of 36 mass shootings year-to-date by the so-called Gun Violence Archive in the United States, there were “no safe places for kids.”

Discussing a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 people, Wallace said, “We choose to live like this. It doesn’t have to be this way. We choose to live in a country — and this — one of the guns, at least one of the guns — I want to play this sound, so I get this right, but it is believed by the L.A. County sheriff that one of the guns was probably not legally possessed by the shooter.”

Network analyst Frank Figliuzzi said, “We need a national, federal solution here, and it doesn’t have to be just banning all guns. But we’ve got to act regionally and nationally.”

He added, “If you’re in Florida and you think Governor DeSantis has done such an amazing thing by banning the teaching of advance black history in high schools if that’s the best thing he can do to protect your kids, have at it, keep electing these people.”

Wallace said, “It’s January 23. We’re at 36 mass shooting so far this – shootings so far this year. I think after Newton and Uvalde, we now can say, in all honesty, there are no safe places for kids in these United States of America. Those are the priorities. Frank sounds like he’s been moonlighting in politics. That is precisely the political priorities made by the governors of Florida and Arkansas. That is their top-tier issue, the things they wanted to project to the country and the world.”

