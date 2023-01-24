Schweizer: Biden Classified Docs Not as Important as Chinese Money Questions

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute’s Peter Schweizer said on RAV’s “The Charlie Kirk Show” that he believed President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is not as important as the question of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business deals.

Schweizer said, “To me, the Biden document scandal is sort of the typical bureaucratic approach, which is basically avoiding the bigger scandal and going off on this little sort of technicality. So what do I mean? We have known for quite some time. It has not been disputed. It is clear in corporate records, financial records from China, Hong Kong and elsewhere that the Biden family got some 31 million dollars from four Chinese businessmen beginning when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States. Those for Chinese businessmen who gave tens of millions of dollars to the Bidens all have links to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence.”

He added, “Now you have the document scandal erupt, and the issue is the handling of classified materials. I am not meaning to minimize this, but from the standpoint of the larger scandals facing the Biden family, it is relatively minor. My concern is we will have Republicans and others sort of go off the trail of the documents, which does need to be investigated but do it at the expense of this larger, more fundamental question which is why did the Biden’s get tens of millions of dollars from these Chinese businessmen when they performed no decreeable service, they provided no product. There is no evidence they did anything for the money. They didn’t get the money for free, so the issue is, what did they do for it? That is what I think congressional investigators should be focused on.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

