GOP Rep. Roy: Republicans Have to ‘Actually Do Something’ About Border Crisis

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that Republicans should “actually do something about” the surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border “instead of speaking about it.”

Roy said, “We need to detain or turn away. That’s what we need to do –change the policies at the border. Republicans have got to get with the program and understand what it means to actually do something about it instead of speaking about it. It is our time to act. You have to use the debt ceiling fight, the spending fight, and actually, we’ll have to do what the Senate didn’t do when Mitch McConnell capitulated in December and took away leverage. Now we have to use the debt ceiling and spending fight in September to demand Biden do the right thing, and HR29 is the right path forward.”

“Detain like current law requires under asylum adjudication,” he continued. “We will allow asylum claims, but you need to be detained. That is what the law requires. This administration is trying to use asylum to end-run their actual duty to secure the border of the United States. I’ve had it. We’ll do something about it, and I’ll make my Republican colleagues join us in the effort.

Roy added, “How many Republicans have you had come on, including some of the Republicans who say that our bill HR29 is harsh? They have come on and said use Title 42 to turn people away. It is consistent with the law. Every American should agree with us and does agree with us. We shouldn’t just allow an open flood of the border. Come here, claim asylum, adjudicate your claim but we turn away if you are flooding the zone because cartels are making money. If you do that, reclaim control of the border and the most compassionate thing we can do as people of faith. It is unChristian and not right to allow little girls to get sold into the sex trafficking trade and to get raped in safe houses. I’m tired of Republicans using rhetoric that’s not addressing the problem of the people getting abused. That’s what is happening right now.”

