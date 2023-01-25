GOP Rep. Spartz: McCarthy Kicking Dems Off of Committees Makes Us ‘Look Like Hypocrites’

Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360 “that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) denying Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) seats on the House Intelligence Committee and promising to hold a vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Affairs Committee without “due process” made the GOP look like “hypocrites.”

Spartz said, “I think regardless what he does and what is the reasons, and I understand the frustration with what Speaker Pelosi did was unprecedented last Congress, but I think we have to respect the rule of law and proper due process. I think Speaker McCarthy needs to go to the Ethics Committee and make his case. The other side should have the ability to defend themselves. We have the presumption of innocence and the rule of law. We are not going to be tit-for-tat and mob rule. That’s what the other side is doing. We will then be also hypocrites saying we’re defending our constitution and our values of due process and rule of law. I think it’s sad for me to see that we’re doing it, and it makes us look like hypocrites.”

She added, “He needs to decide how he wants to govern. And we need the send examples of really a really serious institution. I’m not here to defend what people said. They have to defend their statements. I am very polar opposite in a lot of views with Representative Omar on Israel, as I am with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia and Ukraine. I still stood up last Congress and defended the lack of due process and what was doing with Marjorie. So, I cannot be a hypocrite and say right now that Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump didn’t have proper due process, but it’s OK for Democrats not to have it. You ought to have values.”

