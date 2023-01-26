Dem Sen. Murphy: Europe Needs to Spend More on Ukraine, We’re Spending the Most and Having to Drag Them to Help

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that it is “maddening” “how hard it has been to sort of drag Europe along, in particular, the Germans” to provide assistance to Ukraine and European nations should put “more money on the table instead of having to be dragged there by the United States every time.” Especially when you consider that Russia is a far more imminent threat to Europe’s security than America’s.

Murphy stated, “I guess what’s maddening to me is how hard it has been to sort of drag Europe along, in particular, the Germans. The United States has led from day one. No country has given more assistance to Ukraine than the United States has, but we’re pretty far away from this fight. The fact of the matter is, Vladimir Putin presents an immediate threat to Europe and to the countries in central and eastern Europe in particular. So, I would like to see a much greater sense of urgency from our European partners. I’d like to see them putting more money on the table instead of having to be dragged there by the United States every time.”

