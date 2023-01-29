Maxine Waters: We Have Right-Wing Conservatives Who Are ‘Domestic Terrorists in the House’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Ayman” that some of the so-called right-wing conservatives in the House of Representatives were “domestic terrorists.”

Anchor Ayman Mohyeldin said, “I know that politicians tried to sound optimistic as much as they can but right now, with the leadership that we see in the House, is there any path forward for police reform in Congress after this later on tragic killing?”

Waters said, “It is the Marjorie Taylor Greene Republican caucus. You heard what McCarthy said. He said that he just loves her and that he is going to do everything he can to protect her and that she is saying in so many ways that I owe him. So I don’t expect anything from them. We are going to try to do everything that we possibly can. But I think that the average American person can see what is going on. We have these right-wing conservatives who are, you know, we have domestic terrorists in the House of Representatives. These people are extremists, so I am not optimistic that that is the way that it is going to happen until the people of this country really decide that they do not want it, and they are not going to elect people who act in the way that they act.”

