Hogan: I’m Giving 2024 Run ‘Very Serious Consideration’ — Trump Won’t Be GOP Nominee

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Tuesday on FNC’s “Your World” that he was seriously considering running for president in 2024.

On the 2024 presidential election, anchor Neil Cavuto said, “There’s talk that you will be among those candidates. Is that true?”

Hogan said, “I’m certainly giving it serious consideration. We’ve been really successful 30 miles outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but dysfunction. I got them to cut taxing eight years in a row, and I had the biggest economic turnaround in America. But we’re taking a close look at it.”

Cavuto said, “Let’s talk about the role the former president plays. You and he have had run-ins. You’ve been blunt about how you feel. But if he ended up on top, even with a potential crowd of other contenders as your nominee, would you support him?”

Hogan said, “I don’t think he is going to be the nominee. But look, I’m not one of the folks that focussed my time attacking the president. I was one of the few Republicans that was willing to stand up and say when I disagreed. I did that on a number of different issues — a lot of his policies I supported. I don’t think he’s the strongest nominee to win in November. We lost three elections in a row. We lost the White House. I think we have to figure out a candidate that can appeal to a broader audience of people and can win over swing voters. Otherwise, we don’t get to govern if we keep losing elections.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN