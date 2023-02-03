GOP Rep. Comer: ‘Very Concerning’ Biden Didn’t Shoot Down Chinese Balloon

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Friday on FNC’s “Faulkner Focus” it was “very concerning” President Joe Biden’s administration did not shoot down the Chinese balloon flying high over the United States.

Anchor Harris Faulkner said, “What is your greatest concern as we track something that is the size of three busses now that China says was taken by wind – wind that we can’t substantiate?”

Comer said, “Well, I have concerns this is going to be another example of the Biden administration’s weakness on the national scale. I mean, you look at what happened in Afghanistan that hurt the reputation of America’s military strength. That hurt the reputation of our commander-in-chief. And now we have China clearly playing games with the United States. This balloon never should have been allowed to cross over into the – past the Pacific Coast into the continental United States — never should have happened.

He added, “My concern is that the federal government obviously doesn’t know what’s in that balloon. Is that bioweapons, weapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan? We don’t know anything about that balloon. But the fact that this balloon was slowly making its way to the United States for several days and this administration never alerted anyone about the possibility of this balloon coming up, I think it is very concerning. It’s very concerning. They didn’t shoot it out of the air before it even reached the continental United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN