White House: ‘Not Surprising’ Most People Think Biden Hasn’t Done Much Given Pandemic

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” White House Senior Adviser for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms reacted to a poll by ABC News and The Washington Post showing that 62% of Americans think President Joe Biden hasn’t accomplished very much during his tenure in office by stating that it’s “not surprising…that people are discouraged and they don’t see the silver lining” in the wake of the pandemic and that the numbers will improve as Biden’s policies are implemented.

Bottoms stated, “I’ve been on the ballot a time or two, and what I know is that polls are a snapshot in time. But when you think about where we are as a country on the heels of one of the most challenging times in the world’s history, coming — dealing with the pandemic and all that it entailed, it’s not surprising to me that people are discouraged and they don’t see the silver lining. So, the President, of course, has to continue to lean in on the messaging. I think as you look at what will happen over the next two years, it’s going to be all about implementation, these things that have been passed. We saw in January the insulin cap come into play, and I believe as people see more and feel more of the changes that have been made by this administration, then you will likely see those poll numbers change. But you don’t govern by poll numbers. You govern with your eye on the prize. And for this President, that’s meant delivering for the American people and making sure that these policies are implemented so people can feel these policies every single day.”

