Biden: GOP Making Things up About Biden Family, Influence Peddling

During an interview with “PBS NewsHour” on Wednesday, President Joe Biden responded to Republican plans to use their new majority in the House of Representatives to investigate the Biden family — including his son, Hunter and his brother, Jim — and the accusations made by Republicans that members of the Biden family got access due to the President and his political success by stating that the American public will not “pay attention to that.” Biden also said that if all that the Republicans are able to do with their majority in the House “is make up things about my family, it’s not going to go very far.”

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “One of the things Republicans say is a priority for them is investigating your family, your son, Hunter, your brother, Jim. They talk about access that they say others have gotten because of you, because of your political success. How do you plan to deal with that?”

Biden responded, “The public’s not going to pay attention to that. They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it’s not going to go very far.”

