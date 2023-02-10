Cuellar: Biden Admin. Knew About Spy Balloon ‘Way Before’ It Reached U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration “certainly” knew about the Chinese spy balloon and the object over Alaska that was shot down before the objects crossed over into American airspace because these objects don’t “just appear at the Alaskan coast. We’re able to track those things way before they come over” to American airspace.

Cuellar responded to a question on how the discovery of objects over U.S. airspace is handled by saying, “I think there is a protocol where they will notify certain members and senators. As you know, I do sit on defense appropriations, but that’s a little [different] from some of the other committees. But I would say that, in this case, they certainly — and even on the first one — they knew it beforehand. It doesn’t just appear at the Alaskan coast. We’re able to track those things way before they come over to the U.S. border, in this case, the Alaskan border. In this case, it was at 40,000 feet, I think that’s what has been estimated, and when you’re talking about 40,000, that puts it in a very different area when you talk about airspace.”

