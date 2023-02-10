Damar Hamlin: NFL Trainer Denny Kellington Is the ‘Savior of My Life’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Friday ABC’s on “Good Morning America” that his life was saved by Denny Kellington, the athletic trainer who administered on-field CPR for nearly 10 minutes after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023.

Co-host Michael Strahan said, “The assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington — he came out and administered CPR to you and alerted everyone else the situation was pretty serious. What goes through your mind when you think about Denny and what he did?”

Hamlin said, “I owe Denny my life literally. You know he loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true that night. He was literally the savior of my life, you know, administering CPR on me.”

He added, “Like he will say he was doing his job, but if it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind and whatever’s going on in their personal life, just to put it aside and just to be present in the moment to actually be able to do their job correctly, that’s something I’m truly thankful for, and I don’t take for granted.”

