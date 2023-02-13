FNC’s Hume: Seems Like Biden Admin Shooting Down Everything They Can See

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that the Biden administration is shooting down everything after letting a Chinese spy balloon cross America before shooting it down.

Discussing the three objects shot down over the weekend, Hume said, “Certainly, there has been a change in the administration’s policy or practice here after letting that first balloon as it turned out to drift all the way across the continental United States. They shot that one down. Now it seems they’re shooting everything down that they can see. And the interest interesting question what are we shooting down? We shot these things down. We don’t know what they are. We don’t know what they are when we shot them down. Jennifer Griffin quoted someone as telling her it might be sky trash. Oh great, we now have F-16s in the air over the continental United States, and we are shooting down possibly sky trash. I could kind of understand why the president doesn’t want to come out and talk about this yet because he doesn’t know what he has done.”

He added, “There has been these mysterious sightings of unidentified flying objects for years and years. And, you know, there is a whole kind of cottage industry out there people investigating it. And it’s sort of a serious undertaking and now we appear to be shooting them down.”

