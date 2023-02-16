CNN’s Lemon: Nikki Haley ‘Not In Her Prime’ — A Woman’s Prime ‘in 20s, and 30s and Maybe 40s’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was not in her prime while discussing her call for mental competency tests for politicians aged 75 and up.

LEMON: This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, When a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.

POPPY HARLOW: What are you talking about?

LEMON: That’s not according to me.

HARLOW: Prime for what?

LEMON: It depends. It’s just like, prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s.

HARLOW: Forties! Oh my god, I have another decade.

LEMON: I’m not saying I agree with that. So I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime.

HARLOW: Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president?

LEMON: Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s and 40s. I’m just saying Nikki Haley should careful about saying that politics are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.