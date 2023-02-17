Maher: Biden Admin. ‘Slow in Picking up on’ East Palestine Issue, Buttigieg Took Forever to Mention an Issue in ‘His Portfolio’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he believes that the Biden administration “has been slow in picking up on” the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and the environmental issues surrounding it, criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for waiting to comment publicly on an issue that is part of his job, and said that he’s not sure if the administration is giving the people in the area completely accurate information.

Maher said, “I feel it’s going to be interesting to see how the two different media silos — shall we say — are going to cover the derailment and the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Because I feel like the Biden administration has been slow in picking up on this. And I’m not sure if they’ve been giving the people the most accurate information if the chickens are dying and [they’re saying,] that’s really nothing.”

He added, “Mayor Pete, I like Mayor Pete a lot. I think he’s a brilliant guy. He’s a big darling of the left. He didn’t comment on it publicly for ten days, it’s part of his portfolio, it is a train. It’s the EPA also.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett