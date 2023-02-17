VP Harris on DeSantis: Any Push to Censor America’s Teachers ‘Wrongheaded’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she believes it is “wrongheaded” for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to “censor” what is taught in Florida schools.

Mitchell asked, “Let me ask you, what does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?”

Harris said, “I don’t know what he knows and what he doesn’t know, but I know this, any push to censor America’s teachers and tell them what they should be teaching in the best interest of our children in partnership with the parents of America, is I think, wrongheaded.”

She added, “The people who know our children best are their parents and their teachers in terms of the time they spend and the investment they’ve placed in the brains and capacity of our children who are our nation’s future. And it should not be some politician saying what should be taught in our classrooms.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN