U.N. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield: ‘Consequences’ if China Provides Lethal Aid to Russia

United States Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there would be “consequences” if China moves to provide lethal aid to Russia.

Guest anchor Pamela Brown said, “The U.S. is also warning, we heard, from officials that China is considering providing quote, ‘lethal aid,’ to Russia for use against Ukraine, but publicly, at least, China kept distance from Russia urging for the war to end and warning against using nuclear weapons.”

Thomas-Greenfield said, “Our message to China is China should not do anything that will provide lethal support to the Russians to assist them in their brutal attacks on the Ukrainian people. We have made that message clear through the president, but also Secretary Blinken made that message clear in his conversations with the Chinese leader yesterday.”

She added, “We have to be clear that if there are any thoughts and efforts by the Chinese and others to provide lethal support to the Russians in their brutal attack against Ukraine that is unacceptable. Again, that would be a red line.”

Brown said, “Secretary Blinken warned of quote serious consequences if China gives lethal aid to Russia. What specifically would those consequences be?”

Thomas-Greenfield said, “Again, I think the secretary spoke very clearly about this. We’re not going to advance and announce what we’re planning to do, but we made clear to the Chinese that there will be consequences should they make that unfortunate decision.”

