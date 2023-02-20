McCaskill: ‘Trump Was Afraid to Go to Afghanistan’ – Biden Showed ‘Courage’ Going to Ukraine

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that she believed former President Donald Trump was “afraid” to go to Afghanistan while discussing President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine today.

McCaskill said, “It’s very important because in the back of everyone’s mind, there’s always a contrast, there’s always a comparison. This kind of dovetails with what you talked about earlier, that when the President runs for re-election, it is not a referendum on him. It is a choice. And if you compare and contrast Donald Trump, Donald Trump was afraid to go to Afghanistan.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Donald Trump is afraid to stay upstairs during the Black Lives Matter protest.”

McCaskill said, “Exactly. I mean, very little courage. And having flown into war zones a number of times, both Iraq and Afghanistan, as a member of the Senate, was there moments that it was weird? Yes. But there was always a sense that we are surrounded by the United States military. You are enveloped by the United States Military. When that Air Force One flew over the border into Ukraine, everybody knows it was just that airplane from the United States in that airspace. And that took courage. That courage is a very important component of a re-elect for Joe Biden because strength matters.”

She added, “One of the things that Donald Trump has always done is projected false strength. He’s been a bully. He made stuff up. He’s lied. What you’re seeing today was the president of the United States showing valid, real, authentic courage to show the rest of the world that the United States is not going anywhere in this battle against war criminals who want to take over a sovereign nation.”

