Ratcliffe: Providing Lethal Aid to Russia Isn’t That Different from what China Has Done with ‘No Consequences’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated that if China were to provide lethal assistance to Russia, it wouldn’t be much different from what they’ve already been doing by buying Russian oil and gas “because there are no consequences” for doing this and other bad actions.

Ratcliffe said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “Well, everyone saw what happened in Afghanistan, Pete, and China certainly did. But make no mistake, Pete, China has been involved in Ukraine since day one. The day that China said, we’ll take from Russia all of the oil and gas that you want to sell us, they essentially said to Vladimir Putin, we’ll fund your war against Ukraine. So, now that they’re talking about getting more directly involved with weapons and ammunition, it’s really — it’s not a whole lot different from what they’ve already been doing. In fact, I suspect that they’ve been providing lethal aid already through the Wagner Group, providing drones and other things. So, they’re going to continue to support Russia against — to work with Russia against us, because there are no consequences, Pete. That’s the calculation. A million Americans died from a virus that they haven’t been confronted about. 100,000 Americans have died from fentanyl that they haven’t been confronted about. A spy balloon just flew over our whole country, and not only did we not get an apology, they’ve essentially demanded an apology from us while we return their spy craft to them. No offense is too great. They’ve been able to get away with everything with this administration.”

