Waltz: Biden Needs to Make Europe Start Matching our Ukraine Spending, We’ve Spent Several Times the Next Closest Country

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz called for President Joe Biden to require any additional American spending on Ukraine to be matched one-for-one by European nations due to the massive discrepancy in spending with the United States pledging to spend about $100 billion, while the next closest European nation in terms of spending on Ukraine, the United Kingdom, has spent about $4 billion. Waltz also argued that there needs to be a clear definition of what success is for America.

Waltz said, “[T]he other thing I’d like to see today from Biden, there should be a one-for-one contribution from the Europeans. We’ve given over 100 billion. The next nearest European country is the U.K. at 4 billion. Dollar-for-dollar U.S. and Europe going forward. They’ve got to carry their fair share.”

Waltz also stated that there needs to be a clear statement of “what is the policy of the United States and Europe towards China. Their foreign minister is in Moscow right now proposing a peace deal, and then what does success look like for the United States. It can’t be a blank check until Zelensky decides he wants to go to the bargaining table.”

