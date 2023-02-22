Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Last Thing I Ever Want to See in America Is a Civil War’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) downplayed the desire to see a “civil war” that some interpreted from his “national divorce” remarks.

“[I]n my life, in my world, I — all of my friends are regular Americans,” she said. “Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up of being bullied by the left, abused by the left. And disrespected by the left and our ideas, our policies, our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point. And the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that. At least everyone I know would never want that. But it’s going that direction, and we have to do something about it.”

“We’re also a nation — a crumbling nation,” Greene continued. “We’re a nation in distress. Our government is in complete failure over $34 trillion. We are on the verge of default and have to do something about that. But that was the right and the left that did that to the American people on their own. But the Democrats never stop pushing their policies, their ideas and their culture on Republicans and the right. And we are so sick and tired of it. We are tired of our children being taught ideas and ideologies in school that we do not want our children taught, like gender lies. We do not want our children being — having their gender changed or transitioned. We can’t even have women’s sports and privacy in our bathrooms and women in prison can’t even have spaces.”

“ESG, environmental social governance, has completely taken over corporations, and this is a huge policy pressed on private businesses through the government from Democrats,” she added. “If you’re a white male today in the financial industry, you can forget it. You’re a dinosaur. You’re going extinct. No one should ever be hired by their skin color or their gender or how they identify it.”

