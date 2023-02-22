White House: ‘Difficult to Know’ Why More People Disapprove of our Handling of Ukraine War than Approve of It

During a portion of an interview with NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker aired on Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Top Story,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby responded to an NBC News poll showing 50% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine while 41% approve by stating that “it’s difficult to know exactly why” people believe that, but “most” people realize the stakes of the war.

Welker asked, “50% of Americans disagree with President Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine. Why do you think that is?”

Kirby responded, “Well, it’s difficult to know exactly why Americans would think that way. But, again, we believe that most Americans understand what’s at stake here.”

