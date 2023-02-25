Hawley: ‘No More Welfare for Europeans — Let the Europeans Take the Lead on Europe’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) indicated his souring on the U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The Missouri Republican called on Europe to take on a larger role while the United States handled its domestic challenges, including the aftermath of the East Palestine, OH rail derailment.

“I mean, the truth is that Joe Biden, and let’s face it, congressional Republicans have spent over $100 billion and counting on the Ukraine war, and meanwhile, the folks in East Palestine have poison in the water, poison in the air. It is clear that our infrastructure in this country is crumbling, and what is this administration doing about it?” he said. “Frankly, what is Congress doing about it? Not a whole heck of a lot.”

“And I think that that’s a stark contrast, and I would just say to Republicans, listen, you can either be the party of Ukraine and the globalists, or you can be the party of East Palestine and the working people of this country, but it is time to say to the Europeans, no more welfare for Europeans,” Hawley added. “Let the Europeans take the lead on Europe. It is time to put the working people of this country first, to make those folks strong again, and to make this country strong again.”

