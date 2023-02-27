McCaskill: GOP Embraced ‘Big Fat Liar’ Trump, Now they ‘Embrace the Value of Lying’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that the Republican Party now embraces the “value of lying” because they embraced “big fat liar” former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I think Claire, you and I are relics from an era when you could disagree about stuff, lots of stuff, big stuff, but you, by and large, shared facts. I think what the Dominion lawsuit lays bare, what the Congressman’s describing about Kevin McCarthy being beheld into the lowest element of his caucus. The people who went on TV and bragged about breaking him to give him the votes to become speaker have no interest in associating anything the Republican Party is with the truth.”

McCaskill said, “I think not only, Nicolle, are we from a different era in terms of, yeah, disagreeing be on big stuff but agreeing on facts, you know the other thing we agreed on were values. And that’s really what happened to the Republican Party. It used to be a really bad thing to lie. Lying when running for office or while you’re in office, if you were caught, you were in big trouble. They have consciously decided that they would embrace a leader that lying was part of his platform. It is how he behaved in his personal life, in his professional life, and in his political life. He was a big fat liar, and they all were fine with it. So they now have a value, and Fox News is part of this. They have a value of lying that is much different than Republicans used to have. And you know, Mitt Romney can confront Santos in the aisle of the House and say, you don’t belong here, and Susan Collins can have her moments, but by and large, the leaders of the Republican Party now embrace the value of lying.”

