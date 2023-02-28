MSNBC’s Hayes to FNC’s Tucker Carlson: ‘My God, How Craven Can You Get?’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said Monday on his show “All In” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was “craven” while discussing the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FNC for defamation.

Released as part of the discovery evidence in a text with fellow host Sean Hannity Carlson discussed a fact check of former President Donald Trump by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

Carlson texted, “Please get her fired. Seriously. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”

Hayes said, “So, what is their motive in all of this? Well, they’re terrified of losing viewers, and that means losing money and power and status and position.”

He continued, “In some ways, the most revealing part of this story is the sheer, abject pathetic-ness of these people, their cowardice, their groveling fear, a groveling fear that means they will do anything at all to keep their audience, to keep the money coming, to keep the power of prestige coming.”

He added, “It is important to remember who Tucker Carlson is. While he comes from an almost comically privileged background, he has washed out at multiple networks, had his show canceled, had to go back to doing weekend mornings on Fox. That was tough. He is clearly terrified of failing yet again, of washing out at the third cable network, and apparently willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t happen. We see this deeply pathetic fear when Mr. Brave, voice-of-the-everyman, stick-it-to-the-woke-establishment, is arguing for the firing of his junior colleague – a reporter who fact-checked a Donald Trump tweet. And what is Tucker really worried about? ‘The stock price is down. Not a joke.'”

Hayes concluded, “I’ll tell you something right now. I swear that I have never, ever in my entire life given a single second’s thought to Comcast’s stock price and sure as hell have never sent a text about it or demanded the firing of a colleague because the truth they were spewing might lower that stock price. My God, how craven can you get?”

