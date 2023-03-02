Dem Rep. Gallego: Ashli Babbitt, January 6 Rioters Are ‘Terrorists’

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the late Ashli Babbitt and all the Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021 were terrorists.

When asked about Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) aide and the House Oversight chair meeting with Ashli Babbit’s mother, Gallego said, “The problem is this. They need to change the narrative. Instead of them being terrorists, and that’s what Ashli Babbitt is and was, she was a terrorist, and people are trying to stop us that they were terrorists. They’re trying to change the narrative, so they first have to change who were the victims. The victims that day with the police officers who were trying to stop these terrorists from trying to break into the halls of Congress and trying to stop the safe passage of democracy from one party to another.”

“The victims were the American people who got to see this violence, this political violence, happening that day. But in order for them to change it – they first half change to the victims are,” he added. “So that’s why they’re trying to make all these people that are arrested in a jail right now, and going through the process of meeting out justice, they’re trying to make them the victims. They’re not the victims. They were a mob of people that were trying to overthrow our government. They were acting like terrorists, and we should make sure we remind people of that.”

