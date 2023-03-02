Whoopi Goldberg: GOP Snowflakes Can’t Handle Women, Drag Queens, People of Color

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed Republicans were “snowflakes” who want to get “rid” of women running amuck doing things, drag queens and people of color.

Goldberg said, “Maher had some criticisms for the other side of the aisle, claiming the left lost the definition of woke.”

On CNN, comedian Bill Maher said, “Democrats sometimes can take it too far. I would categorize liberal as different than woke. Woke started out as a good thing. An alert to injustice, who can be against that? But became an eye roll because they love diversity except of ideas. Abraham Lincoln was not a controversial figure among liberals. We liked him. Now they take his name off schools and tear down his statues. Really, Lincoln isn’t good enough?”

Goldberg said, “That statue wasn’t good enough. It showed a slave at Lincoln’s feet. We’re tearing down statues that are really not in tune with where we are as a nation.”

She added, “All those folks that use that word, woke, all the time, y’all were asleep. We were never asleep. We had to stay awake watching you. So you woke up and thought ‘Oh, my God, there’s lots of women running amuck doing things they are not supposed to be doing and drag queens everywhere and oh my God, people of color.’ You know, you always talk about the snowflakes, look in the mirror. Y’all can’t seem to handle anything. You can’t seem to handle competition from Democrats to Republicans. You can’t seem to handle the discussions of why people feel the way they do. Your idea is to get rid of everything. So stop calling us snowflakes.”

