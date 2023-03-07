JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘We’re Very Pro-Florida’ and Leaders Should Look at Them and Texas

During an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon stated that he’s “very pro-Florida” and Florida, along with Texas wants business to move there and JPMorgan has more employees in Texas than New York because in Texas, they’re “Pro-American, optimistic, pro-business.”

Dimon stated, “It has gotten a little complicated between business and government and stuff like that. But anyone here knows that I’m a full-throated, red-blooded American patriot supporter of free enterprise. So, I hear the complaints on both sides and…you listen and learn from that. I don’t worry that much about it. And we’ve been — we love Florida. We’re growing in Florida left and right, small businesses, large companies. We’ve got — I forgot how many total employees we have here. I’m on my way to Tampa. We’ve got major operations there. Orlando, major operations, we’re opening branches. And so, the mayor just joined us at a small business event we did here. We’re very pro-Florida.”

He added, “I think they’ve been great. If you were running a state, you should be thinking, how can I make the state…well-off for my people? So, Florida likes business. They want you to come. You come to Florida, you see the optimism. Texas is the same way. If I [were] some other states, I’d be thinking about, why do people like going to these states? … So, we now have more employees in Texas than in New York State. It shouldn’t have been that way, but Texas loves you to be there. You go there, they’re optimistic. They’re optimistic [in Florida]. Pro-American, optimistic, pro-business.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett