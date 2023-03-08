Whoopi Goldberg: Fox News Should Be Investigated by DOJ for ‘Recruiting’ Domestic Terrorists

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Department of Justice should investigate Fox News for its role in recruiting domestic terrorists.

Goldberg said, “I have a question. How come this is not thought of as being recruiting? How come they’re not thinking about this as radicalizing?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Like recruiting domestic terrorists?”

Goldberg said, “Why is this not being scrutinized the way that they scrutinize other things? Because to me, this is this should be against the law. You should not be able to lie to the American knowingly. And, you know, it’s one thing if you made a mistake and you didn’t know. But we heard for five or six years now, you know, the media was a lying sack of doo. They were fake news. So how come? What is our, what do we do as Americans to say this is not okay?”

She added, “The First Amendment doesn’t allow you to willingly lie.”

Hostin said, “About domestic terrorism, you had the FBI director, Chris Wray, say the number one threat to our country, to the survival of our democracy, is domestic terrorists. How do you recruit domestic terrorists? How do you do that? Misinformation.”

Referencing the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News, Goldberg said, “It’s not just one voice in the wind. These are emails, this is the head of Fox saying this is what happened, this is what went down. So you knew you were going out there every night and lying. So, to me, that should be an issue.”

She added, “You knew and you know people are still listening to you and you’re still lying. And I hope that the DOJ looks through a whole bunch of stuff and figures out what to do about this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN