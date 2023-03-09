WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Does Not Believe In ‘Truth’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday on ‘MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s coverage of video footage from the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol shows he does not believe in “truth.”

Host Alex Wagner said, “Does the White House consider Fox News, a news organization?”

Jean-Pierre said, “So, I’ll say this, when you look at the depositions that have been out there recently, it even states from fox news leadership, they do not see Tucker Carlson’s show as news or even truthful. That is coming from the Fox leadership. That’s not coming from me. That’s coming from them. And also would quote, paraphrase here, with the chief of Capital police said. He said when you watch Tucker Carlson as it relates to January 6, it is misleading. It is misinformation with the conclusion of what happened on January 6, the attacks that happened.”

She added, “As you saw from the president’s statement, 140 officers were injured, nearly 140 officers were injured on that day. It was an attack on democracy. It was an attack on our Constitution, and you cannot whitewash that. Tucker Carlson cannot whitewash that. Anyone who doesn’t see with their own eyes what occurred cannot whitewash that. And so, the president’s going to stand with the police officers. He’s going to stand for truth. And clearly, that is not what Tucker Carlson believes in.”

Wagner said, “So, I’m going to say that sort of sounds like the White House doesn’t think Fox is a news organization.”

