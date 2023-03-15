ABC’s Haines: Melania Trump ‘Allegedly’ Gets ‘Monies in Exchange’ for Staying Married

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that “allegedly” Melania Trump gets “monies in exchange” for staying married to former President Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion about the former president paying porn star Stormy Daniels, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I mean the family man defense for Donald Trump, that’s a nice stretch. That’s a pretty big stretch. What I love is Melania’s best friend, her ex-best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, tweeted, ‘Melania defense in Stormy Daniels’ hush money case won’t work. Why not? Melania knew.’ Melania knew he slept with Stormy. Melania knew. They were sleeping in separate bedrooms. I don’t think Melania wants anything to do with the m,an. I really don’t.”

She added, “I mean how do you argue that Trump cares so much for his family that he is a family man?”

Haines said, “Everything you do and everything you say, that’s the part you’re worried about? It really just feels off.”

Co-host Joe Behar asked, “But why is Melania still there?”

Haines said, “I’m sure she gets — never mind.”

Hostin said, “There have been allegations.”

Haines said, “There could be monies in exchange, deals made.”

Hostin said, “Allegedly, allegedly.”

Haines said, “Allegedly, I said allegedly.”

