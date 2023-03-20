Blackburn: China Sees Biden Weakness as ‘Open Window’ to Global Dominance

During an appearance on Monday’s “Mornings with Maria” on the Fox Business Network, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said the weakness demonstrated by President Joe Biden provided an opening for China to fulfill its desire for global domination.

“This is the axis of evil as I call them — Russia, China, Iran, North Korea,” she said. “And what you have is China is the leader of this pack. We know they’re helping to bankroll Russia right now. They are buying their oil. They are helping to finance Iran manufacturing drones in Russia. They’re encouraging North Korea to send rockets to Russia. So here you see them beginning to build out what they see as their path to domination over us. Couple this with the fact that China is expanding their Belt-and-Road initiative into the Western Hemisphere.”

“And Biden is weak,” Blackburn continued. “Xi Jinping knows this. And he feels like he’s got some running room right now. And Gordon Chang, who is always so good on this, will talk about how China plans to be globally dominant by the time we get to 2050 and they feel like this is their time to really make some headway, and they see this as their open window, and it is going to be up to us to stop them.

