Rick Wilson: Fox News Produced a Republican Base Endangering Future of the Country

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Fox News has produced a Republican base that was a danger to the country’s future.

Wilson said, “I thought the pressure on Fox is continuing. I think that the revelations from Dominion so far in these filings have shown us that Fox is an entertainment and propaganda channel disguised as a news network. And that they were profoundly irresponsible, especially regarding the things that led up to January 6 and the big lie of Trump’s re-election.”

He continued, “There is a preponderance of evidence now that has hurt Fox in two ways, with normal people who didn’t process how mendacious they were, and also with the MAGA voters who used to look at Fox as gospel who now have seen that Fox holds them in great contempt. Regardless of the legal outcomes I think Fox has sustained a lot of radiation, a lot of damage that will continue on.”

Wilson added, “I don’t think Fox gets back either the fanatic hardcore Trump supporters or the folks who were more in the center. The center-right folks have been very skeptical for a long time that the machine that Fox built is out of control and has produced a Republican base that is wildly out of control and endangering both the future of the party and the country.”

