Tim Scott: Kids Kept out of School by Strikes in L.A., Other Areas Should Get Expanded School Choice

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) argued that President Joe Biden wants to ensure students are either stuck in failing schools or are kept out by strikes like the teacher strike in Los Angeles and that students in Los Angeles and other districts kept out of school by strikes should have expanded school choice so they can go to schools that are open.

Scott said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:42:40] “It’s President Biden’s blueprint to ruin America by making sure that our kids today are either locked into failing schools or are locked out [by] union fights in Los Angeles, where the kids can’t go to school at all. That’s why I have legislation to put them back in a different school that’s actually open.”

He added, “It is fascinating — which means frustrating to me — that the poorest zip codes in this country, run in education by people who are supposedly really smart, PhDs, masters, college degrees and yet they fail the most vulnerable kids in America. And they’re rewarded with promotions and more money. It is completely illogical. I’ll bet my future and the future of kids today on single mommas making a better choice than people with a PhD in their schools.”

