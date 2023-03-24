Hawley: Corporate Media Echoing TikTok’s Lines, Let’s Put a Ban to a Vote Now

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized “corporate media outlets” for parroting TikTok’s talking points and stated that TikTok is “trying to purchase the Democrat Party right now.” Hawley also argued that a ban on the app should be brought to a vote right now.

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “[T]he CCP has access right now to any data they want that belongs to us. And that’s why I say, again, this is a back door for the Beijing government into our private lives, into our personal security, into the heads of our children, and we’ve got to close that door. The only thing to do, Laura, is to ban it. You mentioned the Biden administration, TikTok’s not stupid, they went out and hired a PR firm that was founded by Biden administration people. They are trying to purchase the Democrat Party right now. Why are all of these corporate media outlets now rehearsing TikTok’s lines for them? It’s because TikTok is out there pushing this, they’re out there buying influence from the Democrat Party. Let’s put it to a vote. Let’s just see what the tally is. Let’s see who’s willing to ban this thing.”

