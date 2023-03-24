Maher: We’ve Been Given Dates for Climate Disaster that Were Wrong and That Hurts Credibility, But ‘Disaster Is Coming’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to this week’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report by stating that he thinks an environmental “disaster is coming” and that “the world is coming to an end.” But noted that there is a tendency to give very specific predictions on when environmental calamity will happen, “and some of those dates have already passed.” And argued that people should stop doing this because it destroys their credibility and is “like what the western medical establishment found out about COVID, don’t lie about it.”

Maher said, “I feel like — talk about Groundhog Day, I feel like I’ve written — I’ve read this report every year, and it’s always the same, the world is coming to an end. Which I think it is, by the way, I think disaster is coming. But they always seem to predict very specifically when and some of those dates have already passed. I think they should, first of all, stop doing that. Because it really bleeds their credibility. It’s kind of like what the western medical establishment found out about COVID, don’t lie about it. Because people — you will lose [your] credibility.”

