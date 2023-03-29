Scarborough: ‘Republicans Are the Enemy of the Rule of Law’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared Wednesday on his show “Morning Joe” that Republicans were “the enemy of the rule of law” when discussing mass shootings and former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough said, “The vast majority have been whipped into a frenzy by paranoia that has been fed by the NRA to raise money and for gun manufacturers to make tons of money. Again, this is so important. This is a choice Republicans have made over the past 25 years.”

He continued, “That’s where we are as a society, and it is sick. And I swear to God, sometimes, we’re going to get past this. I know we are, and people are going to look back at us, and they’re going to go. What the hell were they thinking? Why did they sacrifice a generation of children to fear and nightmares and death and destruction? That will be asked of us. What the hell were they thinking? Because at some point, we’re going to get past this. But we’re in the middle of it now, and it’s all about money. Freak people out, make them paranoid, make them think they need weapons of war, and we, the gun manufacturers, make tons of money.”

Scarborough added, “We now live in a society in 2023 because of Republicans, because of the NRA, because of the gun manufacturers who make millions and billions of dollars. We now live in a society where the cops are afraid of the convicts. Where former presidents make martyrs out of convicts who storm the United States Capitol, these Republicans are the enemy of the rule of law. Everywhere we look, they’re so worried about drag book hours, drag shows, whatever they do. All of the stupidity. They’re so afraid someone’s going to read a book about Hank Aaron. They’re so afraid they’re going to read a book on Roberto Clemente, but they’re perfectly fine with AR-15s all over the frigging world. They’re sick.”

