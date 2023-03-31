Dem. Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: There Has Been Dem ‘Groupthink’ to ‘Advance Green Energy by Making Fossil Fuels More Expensive’

On Thursday’s “Pod Save America,” podcast, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) defended her vote for the energy package produced by Republicans and stated that “Democratic policy has been, we are going to advance green energy by making fossil fuels more expensive.”

Gluesenkamp Perez stated that permitting reform is critical “at every level.” Co-host Jon Favreau then asked, “Is that why you’re supporting the H.R. 1, the House Republican energy package?”

Gluesenkamp Perez responded in the affirmative.

Favreau then asked, “How worried are you about the — that it’s going to require all these more lease sales for oil and gas drilling?”

Gluesenkamp Perez answered, “So, it’s going to the Senate, which is the saving grace of this bill. And my hope is that it goes to the Senate and they pass back something that strips the partisan parts out of it and keeps the substantive things that we have to have. There are so many renewable projects that can’t be hooked into the grid or do anyone any good, because they can’t get the permits to make more power lines. It’s asinine.”

She continued, “And, on a broader level, I think for a long time, the sort of groupthink for Democrats has been — Democratic policy has been, we are going to advance green energy by making fossil fuels more expensive. And we cannot advance green energy on a moral basis, it has to be on an economic basis. Because people who work…we’re not buying Teslas. … So, we’ve got to compete on an economic basis, not off the backs of people that are driving their 1990 Honda Civic.”

