Elizabeth Warren on Nashville Shooting: ‘Our Children Die’ Because of Republicans

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Friday on “CBS Mornings” that lchildren die because Republicans continue to insist that we can’t put so-called safety measures in place in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

Anchor Gayle King asked, “Can you give a short answer to the question about guns? Once again, the horrible shooting in Nashville. I know it’s not an easy answer, but will something change this time? Are your Republican colleagues saying something differently behind the scenes about let’s make changes in gun laws?”

Warren said, “I just can’t tell you how frustrating this is. Our children die because there are Republicans in Congress who continue to insist that we can’t put just basic safety measures in place.”

She added, “You know, in Massachusetts, we have tougher gun laws. If the laws that we have in Massachusetts were the laws all across this country, independent studies show we would reduce deaths from gun violence by about 70 percent. These are the lives of our children, our neighbors, our friends, and we just can’t get the Republican Party on board.”

King said, “That’s why it’s frustrating. People know what to do.”

Warren said, “Exactly.”

