CNN’s Miller: We ‘Whipped Ourselves up’ for a ‘Seven-Year-Old Case’ Against Trump ‘Nobody Wanted to Go Forward with’

While speaking on CNN on Tuesday, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller stated that “we’ve kind of whipped ourselves up over the last week” over the indictment against former President Donald Trump and believed that “must be more than what we know” but the indictment is “just the same stuff we already knew” about a seven-year-old case that “nobody” in the prosecutor’s office wanted to move forward with.

Miller stated, “It’s an interesting shift today, because — and maybe it’s all our own fault — we’ve kind of whipped ourselves up over the last week about, if they’re bringing this case, it must be more than what we know is inside. And we looked inside today and [said], oh, it’s just the same stuff we already knew. So, what changed? It’s a seven-year-old case. In the D.A.’s office, they called this the zombie case, because every time they put it away, it came back to life, nobody wanted to go forward with it.”

He continued, “They had a larger, more complicated case involving hundreds of millions of dollars in overvaluing property in order to secure lines of credit and undervaluing property when it was time to pay taxes, and not just a little, but to the power of five. And it was a large, complex fraud based on the exact same charges, falsification of business records, but it was easier to articulate, the victims are the public, the taxpayers, the banks, the fraud. And he chose not to go forward with it. And yet, chose [to go forward] with this. So, it’s an odd turn.”

