Trump: No One Talks About Nuclear — ‘You Have Two N-Words’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the other “n-word” is nuclear because no one talks about the danger.

Discussing the Ukraine war, Trump said, “At the beginning, Biden was very afraid of nuclear. ‘Oh, they’ve nuclear weapons,’ which was exactly the wrong signal to send. Don’t do that, but if you go back and check your files, you’ll see Biden early on said we can’t do this. They have nuclear weapons. Well, you don’t want to act that way, but he was very afraid of nuclear. I said, you know, you got to be a little bit cooler than that, but what happened is now that nobody talks, but every day Putin mentions it, and every day other people mention it, and now all of a sudden, if you look other countries are talking about getting it.”

He added, “This was something you don’t mention. I call it the ‘n-word.’ you have two n-words. You don’t mention either one of them—the nuke word you don’t mention because the power is so destructive. I met with professors at MIT, and I was preparing for a debate. I wouldn’t say it was a long preparation, but I did want to talk about nuclear because I consider it to be the single greatest threat the world has, far greater than global warming, like not even a contest. I had these people come down who were very smart, very expert, and I said, ‘If we start talking about nuclear debate, how would you handle it?’ They looked at me one in particular and said, ‘Sir, you can’t talk about it. You can you not talk about it.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He said, ‘It is so massive, it is so destructive that you cannot talk about it.’ I understood exactly what he meant, and we stayed away from it for the most part, but now Putin is mentioning it all the time.”

