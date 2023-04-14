GOP Rep. Mace on Abortion: ‘Women Are Not Going to Vote for Us’ — 2024 Will Be a ‘Bloodbath’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) told CBS News Thursday that the Republican Party’s stance on abortion will cost them votes in 2024.

Mace said, “I think it’s going to mean more losses, and I don’t believe that my party has learned anything from 2022 from the midterms. We saw this issue rear its head after Roe was overturned. I was one of the few Republicans that was doing national media talking about and need to build consensus. I read multiple op-eds. I’ve done multiple interviews on the issue. I’m in a bellwether district, and I see the pulse of everyday Americans on both sides of the aisle, men and women alike, and they are not with us. They’re not with the extreme, far right, crazy nut jobs that wanna take this, that wanna go to the extreme places. There are people advocating for women who do not have access to birth control. Like, what the hell are you talking about? You want to lose every race or just a few races?”

She added, “It’s really baffling to me, but this is where we are in our country today, and I think you can find a way to balance the right to life with women’s rights, and it’s just finding that middle ground, putting exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother and fetal abnormalities, looking at exception, finding reasonable gestational limits and being compassionate, because we can’t win hearts and minds when we are this ugly to other people and particular victims of rape. I can’t tell you how many times I have come out and talked about my story and why I take the positions that I take. Then to only get attacked as a victim of rape about being raped from the far right. It’s wrong, and women are not going to vote for us if this is the stance that we’re going to take. We are going to continue to lose lots of races. You can be conservative and find solutions where most people can agree with you, but if we don’t do that, we’re going to suffer some major losses, and 2024 it’s going to be a bloodbath. I believe it is going to be a dogfight, and I don’t think we know what’s coming.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN