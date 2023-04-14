Porter: Riley Gaines Is Trying to ‘Get Likes and Get Clicks’ and Sporting Bodies Should Decide How Trans Athletes Compete

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said that sporting bodies should decide the competitive status of trans athletes and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines is trying to “get likes and get clicks.” She also stated that Gaines shouldn’t face any physical assault for her views and “is speaking up for herself and that is her prerogative and I respect her free speech.”

After TalkTV host Piers Morgan referenced the treatment of Gaines and author J.K. Rowling for their positions on transgenderism, Porter stated, “We should be able to have a civil discussion about these things. I think some people have trans people in their lives that they know and they love and they’re concerned about their safety and their well-being. Other people, it’s a new or unfamiliar topic and we should be able to have a civil debate. Nobody, including Riley Gaines, who I disagree with strongly, should be physically –.”

Morgan then cut in to ask, “What do you disagree with, out of interest?”

Porter answered, “I think that it should be up to sporting bodies to make the decisions about who –.”

Morgan then cut in to ask, “But what has she said that’s actually wrong?”

Porter responded, “I think that what she has done is try to turn this — we talked about people becoming — using things to kind of get likes and get clicks.”

Morgan responded that “all I’ve seen her do is stand up for women’s rights to fairness and equality. She actually competed against Lia Thomas and it was obviously unfair.”

Porter then stated, “That is something I trust — I think our sporting bodies should be dealing with. And by the way, Riley is speaking up for herself and that is her prerogative and I respect her free speech.”

