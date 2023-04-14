WaPo’s Rogin: China’s Building up While We’re Going to ‘Spend the Next Ten Years Fighting a World War I-style Tank Battle in Ukraine’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” author and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said that while the U.S. “spent 20 years fighting the war on terror in the Middle East and then now we’re going to just spend the next ten years fighting a World War I-style tank battle in Ukraine” China has been building up its capabilities and the U.S. needs to devote more resources and attention to the China issue.

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 26:20] “What I’ve found in my twenty years of reporting on U.S.-China relations is very simple: There’s a small group of people inside the government and inside of the policy community who are constantly trying to sound the alarm about what has increasingly become a more aggressive, more repressive, more expansionist, more evil, more genocidal Chinese Communist Party regime. And then, there’s…the business community, which is pushing back against that because they want to get rich off the Chinese market. And then you’ve got the American people who understand that China is a problem because they see the economic impact in their lives, but they can’t get their government or their Congress to do anything about it. And that all amounts to basically a mess. We spent 20 years fighting the war on terror in the Middle East and then now we’re going to just spend the next ten years fighting a World War I-style tank battle in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Chinese are not wasting all of their time on any of that, they’re just building a machine that can push us out of Asia so that they can take Taiwan. … And we’ve got to shift our resources and our attention to that theater.”

