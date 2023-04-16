NBC’s Chuck Todd: Abortion Issue ‘Total Debacle for the GOP’

NBC anchor Chuck Todd said Sunday on “Today” that the abortion issue is a “total debacle” for the Republicans Party.

Host Willie Geist asked, “Talking to some Republicans behind the scenes saying we have a problem politically on this issue of abortion.”

Todd said, “Some of them are saying it publicly. Chris Sununu basically said, and I thought he put it in some pretty interesting stark terms. He said, whatever you think of the Roe vs. Wade decision, it was a 50-year precedent. Whatever you think of Medicaid and abortion and mifepristone, this was a 20-year precedent. And he said, right now, the Republican Party looks like it wants to sort of pull the rug out and throw all this change. And that is, you know, whenever a party looks like it is upsetting the status quo, in a quick way or in a radical way and not in an incremental way, there’s almost always a backlash from the center and from the middle. And that’s what you’re seeing here.”

He added, “You talk to any of the Republicans who come from swing states who have ever had to win re-election with an independent voter, and they see this abortion debate right now as a total debacle for the GOP. And even Donald Trump going after Ron DeSantis for the six-week ban in Florida this week.”

