Chip Roy on Endorsing DeSantis over Trump: We Need ‘Someone Who’s Not a Baby Boomer’

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that he endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the 2024 primary for the Republican presidential nomination because he is not a baby boomer like former President Donald Trump.

Roy said, “This time, I’m supporting Ron DeSantis. I’ll support the Republican nominee no matter what. I’m a strong supporter of the America First agenda.”

He continued, “I think it’s time to have someone who’s not a baby boomer, somebody who can serve for two terms that we know we can get behind to root out all the corruption in this town and beat the swamp that President Trump so ably started when he came in in 2016.”

Roy added, “Governor DeSantis has an enormously successful record, and he just won reelection by a million and a half votes. He won 62% of Hispanic voters, 50% of single females. They have massive job growth great economy. He’s taking on the education establishment. He’s taken on the corporate establishment with Disney. I just think it’s time that we have someone that we can take a new generation into town, and we can kind of build on what President Trump started, and Governor DeSantis is a great guy to get behind to do that.”

