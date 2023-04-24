MSNBC’s Wallace: Tucker Was ‘the American Mouthpiece for Russian Propaganda’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was “serving as the American mouthpiece for Russian propaganda.”

Wallace said, “There is a brazen war criminal in Vladimir Putin carrying out atrocities for which there is abundant evidence, and this is how Tucker Carlson has been defending him .”

During a clip montage of his FNC show, Carlson said, “So at this point NATO exists primarily to torment Vladimir Putin who, whatever his many faults, has no intention of invading western Europe. Vladimir Putin does not want Belgium. He just wants to keep his western border secure. That’s why he doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO and that makes sense. But what a second, why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine? What is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?”

Wallace said, “If you talk to western European leaders, one of the flashing yellow lights about America is the influence of Russian propaganda on American media, and the reason that makes people nervous and you see it manifesting. We now have a media run state, not state-run media. You have Kevin McCarthy turning over all of the power to the fringey whack jobs, the whack jobs aligning themselves with Vladimir Putin and Tucker serving as the American mouthpiece for Russian propaganda with whether it is on Ukrainian bio weapons, I mean over and over he has contaminated the conversation with Russian disinformation. It has a real global consequence. So I just don’t buy that they woke up the Monday after the Dominion thing and they were like, oh, Tucker did too much damage to democracy, enough.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN