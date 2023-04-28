Randi Weingarten: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Mother’ Questions ‘Vile, Homophobic’

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) line of questions was “vile and “homophobic.”

During the Wednesday House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing, Greene asked, “Ms. Weingarten, are you a medical doctor?”

Weingarten said, “I am not.”

Greene said, “Are you a mother?”

Weingarten said, “I am a mother by marriage.”

Greene said, “By marriage. I see. What I would like to talk about is your recommendations to the CDC as not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher, either. None of your advice had to do to stop the spread of COVID-19, it was all about teachers staying home, and there was big results of that. Let me tell you, I am a mother. All three of my children were directly affected by the school closures, by your recommendations, which is something that you really can’t understand. The problem is, people like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother, not a medical doctor.”

Weingarten said, “For most of that hearing, I tried to actually figure out how to respond to the questions, and how to tell the story to the camera when they let me talk. But what she did was, it’s just this dehumanization that you see autocrats do, and you see people who don’t want to solve problems do. And what’s unfortunate is that it’s so mean that I can take it, I’m a public figure.”

She added, “But it’s just a matter of the undermining of people, the undermining of trans kids, the undermining of the other. So I felt like I was taking one for the team. but the vile, homophobic nature of it was pathetic. And the undermining of families was pathetic.”

